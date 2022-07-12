Mickey Rourke calls Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’
Mickey Rourke has made it clear that he doesn’t rate Tom Cruise as an actor. At all.

The 69-year-old hit out at the Top Gun star in a bizarre rant and called the star “irrelevant” during a TV interview.

He was asked how he felt about the success of Top Gun: Maverick in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored – and Rourke replied in no uncertain terms.

“That doesn’t mean sh** to me,” he said.

“The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.”

Explaining his reasoning, Rourke went on to say: “I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work.

The actor didn't hold back in his criticism TalkTV/Paramount

“That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

When asked if he thought Cruise was a good actor, he replied: “I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”

Rourke's comments have sparked a debate with some agreeing and disagreeing with him.








Cruise is currently enjoying the biggest box office success of his career, with Top Gun: Maverick breaking the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Rourke, meanwhile, is best known for films such as The Wrestler, Anger Heart and 9½ Weeks.

It’s not the first time Rourke has taken a dig at high-profile acting performances. Back in 2021, he hit out at the stars of Marvel films – saying that the performances in Law & Order: SVU are far superior to the big-budget franchise.

Posting about the stars of the TV series, he wrote: “Respect to all of you, the work that you all do is real acting, not like that crap that all on Marvel s***.”

