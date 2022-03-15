World-famous boxer and marijuana enthusiast Mike Tyson announce the launch of his new cannabis company back in the fall of 2021, and ever since the company has expanded forms of marijuana to reach wider audiences.

Now, Tyson is combining his boxing brand with his marijuana brand to release tiny semi-bitten ear-shaped edibles. In an Instagram post, Tyson's company called Tyson 2.0 shared a photo of the new product called 'Mike Bites'.

The edibles are small red ears with a portion bit-off at the top, inspired by the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in 1997.

Famously, Tyson bit part of Holyfield's ear off resulting in Tyson losing his boxing license for just over a year and he was fined $3 million for his actions which he claimed was in retaliation to a headbutt.

Fans are applauded Tyson's company for its creativity in designing and executing the edibles.

"Mike Tyson’s weed company is making edibles in the shape of an ear. Genius," Greg Baroth tweeted.

"Genius! Talk about spot on marketing. Home run no-brainer product-brand tie-in," a Twitter user said.

"I hope @holyfield is getting a cut," said one Twitter user.

Tyson 2.0 is the heavyweight boxer's second attempt at a successful marijuana company. Tyson first launched a marijuana company called Tyson Ranch in 2017 but it didn't last long.



"Tyson Ranch failed due to bad management and just lack of cannabis knowledge," Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks told WestWorld. "Unfortunately, management was not what it should have been. Which is why for Tyson 2.0, I'm here, and I'm excited to launch Mike's cannabis brand for real this time."

Tyson has made his love of marijuana part of his brand citing it as a contributor to his success, “Cannabis has always played an important role in my life. Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief.” Tyson says on his website.

