Monica Lewinsky subtly reacted to Jennifer Aniston's "famous for nothing" remark... By liking a tweet.

In a sit-down chat for Variety's Actors on Actors, Aniston shared her views on the 2022 concept of fame. She and Pam and Tommy's Sebastian Stan discussed Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape, which led to Aniston saying: "It really shaped so much of a new culture – this thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing but yet having these incredible careers.

She added: "And then women’s reputation … I mean — Pam, Paris Hilton." And while the video appears to have cut Lewinsky's name, the interview transcript suggests otherwise.

"I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it came what it is today – which is just different," she said. "More streaming services — you’re famous from TikTok, you’re famous from YouTube, you’re famous from Instagram. It’s almost, like, it’s diluting the actor’s job."

Lewinsky, has since slyly thrown shade at the Friends actress by liking a lengthy thread online.

Twitter user @ernestsewell hit out at "hypocrites" who have bashed the former White House intern, now 48, involved in a sex scandal with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998.

It read: "Even @Beyonce , Ms. Female-in-Power (who I do love and enjoy) used Ms. Lewinsky's name in a song about... well, something. For women who preach empowerment to demean another woman's past [and] drag her out for the sake of it looks really hypocritical."



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Jennifer Aniston & Sebastian Stan | Actors on Actors - Full Conversation youtu.be





In another tweet, the user quipped: "I wonder if @lizzo asked Lorena Bobbitt to use her name & her violent actions, the way hundreds of rappers & comedians use @MonicaLewinsky 's name as a pejorative, forgetting the actual woman behind it; who has feelings, a spirit, their own mental health to maintain, and dignity."



Aniston's comments sparked backlash on social media, with some accusing her of trying to "gatekeep" the Hollywood elite.

One said: "They're so mad they can't gatekeep the title of celebrity to stay in their weird nepotism Hollywood elite."

While another penned: "'I miss it when you could only get famous when you were already privileged and rich,' that's what she was saying."

Indy100 reached out to Lewinsky's rep, Aniston's rep and Variety for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.