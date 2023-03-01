Logan Paul claims that MrBeast has 'stolen' employees from him

Logan Paul and Lazarbeam have claimed MrBeast stole some of their best employees from them.

In an episode of Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the pair discussed their thriving online careers and the struggles of hiring people to help edit their content.

Lazarbeam, an Australian YouTuber and professional gamer, claimed that one of his most-trusted employees was soon poached by MrBeast.

"I did have a good employee and he stole him," Lazarbeam shared before Paul quipped: "Same, he stole Hayden, he stole Hayden."



When Lazarbeam was asked who MrBeast poached, he shared it was "just one of the guys who helps run his gaming channel."

Paul then recalled the time he lost a member of staff to MrBeast, one of YouTube's most influential creators, saying he "stole my number one editor, my guy."

"He’s the guy as well. Arguably the best editor on YouTube, Hayden," Paul continued. "A motivating factor of me moving on from working together was the opportunity cost, and now I miss an opportunity to edit a Super Bowl commercial, f**k.”

Lazarbeam laughed before praising MrBeast, "you can’t deny the opportunity of working with the big boy."

Indy100 reached out to MrBeast's rep for comment.

