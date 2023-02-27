How much would Logan Paul lose if he gave up his equity in Prime?

Logan Paul was forced to eat his hat on Sunday night after his conviction that brother Jake would crush boxing rival Tommy Fury was proved resoundingly misplaced.

Love Island star Fury beat the American YouTuber in the wildly hyped showdown, ending the younger Paul’s perfect 6-0 record in the ring.

In the run-up to the bout, Logan wrote on Twitter that he’d “bet [his] equity in Prime” on a win for his beloved bro.

And acknowledging his hubris in the wake of Jake’s defeat, he retweeted the grand statement with the caption: “Alright who wants it”.

Plenty of people, as you’d expect, given the success of the neon-coloured energy drink.

Prime was founded last year by foes-turned-friends Logan and KSI, sparking an ongoing shopping frenzy among their armies of loyal fans.

The coconut water-based beverage has continued to fly off shelves since its launch, prompting wild price hikes by the likes of Wakey Wines and forcing customers to turn to “black market” deals to get their hands on a bottle.

Now, it’s safe to assume that Logan wasn’t being serious when he pledged to hand over his stake in the business if his brother were to lose. But we’d like to consider what it would cost him if he were to take his finger out of that most lucrative of pies.

According to Logan, Prime made “$250 million (Around £209 million) in retail sales and $110 million (£92 million) gross internally” in just one year, plus $45 million (£37.5 million) in January alone this year – putting them on course to more than double 2022 sales.

They’ve also secured a number of high-profile sponsorship deals, becoming “official hydration partner” to Premier League leaders Arsenal, and the “official sports drink of UFC”.

Lifelong Gooner KSI celebrates the PRIME-Arsenal sponsorship deal alongside Logan Arsenal FC

Those are pretty hefty collaborations and eye-watering figures, to be sure, but it’s worth noting that he and KSI certainly don’t pocket all that cash.

The pair may promote the brand as theirs, but reports suggest they only own a combined 20 per cent of it.

In fact, it is majority owned by Kentucky-based businessmen Max Clemons and Troy Steiger, who co-own its parent company Congo Brands.

And back in October, KSI insisted that he and Logan hadn’t made any money from the venture despite its instant success.

Tweeting about PRIME’s inflated prices on eBay, he wrote at the time: "This annoys me so much. We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling.

"Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime. It’s all going back into the business to increase the supply. We’re trying people."

Still, Logan has made clear that he has high hopes for their project. Back in January, he told the True Geordie podcast that he reckoned he’d soon be able to sell the company for billions of dollars.

Host Geordie asked him: “If you sell, what do you think you sell [Prime] for? Because I remember 50 Cent selling Vitamin Water and making $400 million off of his share of it.

Logan replied: ”Yeah, my number is $5 billion (around £4.1 billion) for Prime which I think we’ll hit in three years.”

So, if you look at it that way, betting away his equity in Prime would cost Logan a lot – maybe even hypothetical billions…

