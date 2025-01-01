MrBeast hits back at private jet video worries before it's even posted

MrBeast has hit back at concerns raised about an upcoming YouTube video he is still in the process of filming.

Speaking on a recent episode of Beyond the Records Podcast, MrBeast spoke about a number of things he is working on, including a video in the works of two people being challenged with staying in a jet for 100 days to keep it, reports Dexerto.

They can do whatever they want, including flying it with unlimited fuel at their disposal, as long as they stay in it.

"A video we just started is, this one is crazy, we bought a private jet and found two people who had just graduated aviation school, put them inside the jet, close the door and if you guys live in this private jet for 100 days, I'll let you keep it," MrBeast said.



"It's a really nice jet, it's like a Hawker 2000 or whatever.

"They can fly it anywhere around the world, they get unlimited fuel so they could fly the jet to New York, land it and then Uber Eats some pizza.

"They can't leave it, they can open the door for Uber Eats and then they can fly to California. They just have to stay in the jet for 100 days to keep it."

However it sparked a number of concerns from different social media users.

Some rightfully complained about the amount of pollution and emissions this could cause and others said their lives were being "risked" for "entertainment".

And MrBeast has since Tweeted responding to some of these worries.

"I see Tweets asking how they’ll fly for 100 days, the flying is a choice!" MrBeast responded.

"They can just stay in the airport and don't have to fly anywhere, it's just an option to make it more fun. Also we're tracking the carbon emitted and gonna offset it at the end of the video ♥️"

It's not yet known at what stage of filming this video is at or when it's likely to release.

