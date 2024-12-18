MrBeast rented out the Egyptian pyramids for new video

MrBeast has built a reputation for his extravagant YouTube videos and challenges, and it's clearly paid off, earning him the title of the most-subscribed channel of all time - although football legend Cristiano Ronaldo might have something to say about that soon.

You may have thought MrBeast's past videos were over-the-top, but now, the YouTuber has rented out one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Egyptian Pyramids.

During a recent appearance on the Beyond the Records podcast hosted by Noah Lyles, MrBeast lifted the lid on his next elaborate plan.

A snippet from the upcoming podcast episode saw MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) discussing his creative idea, telling Lyles: "We got all three of the Pyramids of Egypt for 100 hours. I’m gonna do a video where they let me explore anywhere I want in the Pyramids."

The YouTuber explained that he and his friends will "sleep in the Pyramids" and have access to all to themselves.

When asked how he even got permission, MrBeast said he was working with the Egyptian government to bring his creative idea to life.

"I’d never been inside of it. I want to just find secrets and go through all the rooms and tombs and that kind of stuff," he added.

The group will be accompanied by a tour guide to provide history and knowledge of the ancient monument, and they will even get access to "rooms that no one's seen publically."

"I’m so excited because there are all these secret corridors deep below too. I don’t know what to expect," he continued.

While MrBeast confessed that he's sceptical of the ghosts, the team will be taking along "all sorts of gadgets to sense out ghosts."

MrBeast recently revealed he is definitely planning to run for President - but under one condition.

