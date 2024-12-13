Mufasa star Blue Ivy Carter is a child - let's stop talking about how she looks

Blue Ivy Carter hit the red carpet for the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King this week, and despite this being her first major acting role, much of the commentary disappointingly, but unsurprisingly, was about her appearance.

The 12-year-old appeared alongside parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé in a custom metallic Christian Siriano gown, with a wrap-around bodice and elegant train behind her.

What a moment, right?

"The way Blue Ivy a 12-year-old is over sexualised by her parents needs to be studied", one X user stated.

Getty

Another chimed in: "The inappropriate dress, the make up, the nails. Personally I thought Ivy Blue looked uncomfortable, maybe it was the cameras. I've a 15 year old granddaughter and I'd be horrified if she dressed like that."

What was supposed to be the incredible opening to her mainstream career was quickly overshadowed by comments about her dress, her mannerisms and even drew comparisons between girls of her age 10-years-ago and now.

Me at 12 vs Blue Ivy at 12

Are you picking up what I’m putting down? pic.twitter.com/wcKunx9A5k

— brit does it all (@britsalterego) December 11, 2024

At a time when 61 per cent of adults feel negative or very negative about their body image most of the time, you can only imagine the impact these types of comments can have on a child.

This isn't a new thing (Kim Kardashian has faced the same criticism for the appearance of her daughter, North West) but unfortunately for Blue, and other up-and-coming teens of their generation, social media usage is at its peak and the anonymity of the internet leaves discussions all too open - no matter who you are.

But, amid the backlash, users have pulled together to defend the pre-teen and offer her support should she see any of the online discourse about her.

One of the first to leap to Blue Ivy's defence was Christina Milian, who said: "First of all, she looks gorgeous. I think the fact that anybody has anything to say about someone else's daughter, any minor, I think just mind your business."

I don’t see the problem? My nieces are in gymnastics and dance and typically require make-up for their recitals. I’d imagine a movie premiere to be similar, albeit more grand. I doubt she’s wearing a full face of make-up daily. We ARE also living in a different era. 🤷🏾♀️

— Ty✨ (@TyHaynes__) December 12, 2024

Taking to X / Twitter her to defend her, one user wrote: "Y’all have been picking on Blue Ivy since that baby was born, from her hair, to her looks, to her performance, now to her ball gown. I pray to God throughout the rest of her life she remains strong, protected and loved. Because you people are truly jealous, sick and envious."

I really do hope Blue Ivy never has a public social media presence until she's at least 22/23. Just saw someone saying her parents dressing her in a PRINCESS BALL GOWN is oversexualizing her.



I hate you guys so much. pic.twitter.com/oQ1wOzVTW9

— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) December 10, 2024

Here's to hoping she sweeps awards season up.



