Last week, artist Jaguar Wright appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored with some unsavoury and "totally false" comments about Beyonce and Jay Z amid the Diddy allegations.

Morgan has since been contacted by Beyonce and Jay Z's lawyers who shut down the comments.

"Jaguar Wright made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyonce during their interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves," Morgan shared on his latest episode of Uncensored.

"Now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say those claims were totally false, and have no basis in fact."

Morgan then said how he doesn't edit his interviews lightly, but "complied" with their legal request to cut out the allegations.

"But like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theatre, there are legal limits on us too. We apologise to Jay-Z and Beyonce," he continued.

- YouTube youtu.be

Wright, who was described as a "conspiracy theorist" by a fellow guest on the episode, initially called the A-listers a "nasty little couple".

While discussing the Diddy case, Wright said, "For four years I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters," while also claiming Jay Z was "worse than Diddy".

When asked why Wright believed Jay Z was silent during the ongoing Diddy lawsuit, she alleged: "Because that's what he does. He starts little fires everywhere, forces everyone involved to go and carry water while he sneaks away without a response."

Wright then directly addressed Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, saying to the camera: "That changes now Shawn. You must respond. You have no choice."

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

More allegations recently come to the surface from 120 people, including 25 who were children at the time. Diddy's lawyer responded they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

Diddy's lawyer added: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.