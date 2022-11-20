Naga Munchetty is known as the face of Breakfast TV but it turns out she has a saucy side, too.

The BBC presenter has revealed that, during her school days, she used to swap racy song lyrics with a boy and that she ended up being expelled over some explicit drawings.

Naga was speaking to comedian Rhod Gilbert for his Comedy Central show Growing Pains, when she admitted that her image wasn’t as squeaky-clean as people might think.

She began by insisting that things weren’t so easy for her as a teenager, because even though she was a straight-A student and all the teachers liked her, “no one fancied [her]”.

However, she then confessed that she and one of her male classmates had bonded over their love of Prince, and that the pair used to send each other pretty eyebrow-raising excerpts from the pop icon’s tracks.

She even brought along some of the old notes, and read from one in which she’d quoted part of the song ‘Get Off’.

If you’re not familiar with it, have a listen. Those lyrics are definitely not geography class-friendly…

The newsreader then admitted that she was expelled on her last day of school for drawing inappropriate pictures on her friends’ shirts.

She explained: 'It was the last day of school and it's when you cut loose and you all sign each other's shirts.”

But she did more than just write her signature – she drew “big penises and boobs” and other X-rated images.

But, her interviewer insisted, she had nothing to be ashamed of there.

“We were all obsessed with drawing c*** and balls when we were teenagers,” Rhod laughed.

Speak for yourself, pal.

