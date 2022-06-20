Harry Styles performed his Love On Tour show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and had none other than former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan cheering him on in the audience - and 1D fans are beside themselves.
While the popular boyband went on hiatus in 2016, it appears the pair are still supporting each other's solo endeavours six years on.
Styles has toured the UK with his series of Love on Tour concerts this year after he released his third studio albumHarry's House last month.
The As It Was singer paid tribute to his boyband roots during the gig, and Horan was there to witness it.
At the concert on Sunday, June 19, eagle-eyed audience members managed to spot the smiley Slow Hands singer in the stands having a whale of a time as Styles (and the rest of Wembley Stadium crowd) sang the 1D classic What Makes You Beautiful.
\u201cNiall watching Harry perform What Makes You Beautiful at Wembley Stadium! \n\n\ud83c\udfa5: ben_pawson\u201d— HL Daily (@HL Daily) 1655675255
Of course, One Direction fans were delighted to see Horan supporting Styles and footage quickly spread across social media of Horan enjoying Styles' set.
\u201cNIALL HORAN BEHIND ME AT HARRY STYLES TONIGHT IM GONNA THROW UP\u201d— ivy saw billie (@ivy saw billie) 1655675860
Some couldn't get over the fact Harry sang the song by himself as Niall watched on, and it's fair to say they were feeling emotional.
\u201cthe fact that Harry sang WMYB at Wembley by himself while Niall was in the audience cheering him on has me in a full spiral\u201d— mia \ud83e\ude70 (@mia \ud83e\ude70) 1655673746
\u201cniall horan saw harry styles sing wmyb all alone in front of 90k people. i\u2019m emotional \ud83e\udd27\u201d— may\u00b2\u2078 (@may\u00b2\u2078) 1655673264
\u201cimagine watching niall horan watch harry styles play a 1D song live in 2022 i'd simply spew up with joy\u201d— Brodie Lancaster (@Brodie Lancaster) 1655687387
Others humorously noted that if Horan was singing along, then it kind of counts as a 1D reunion (of sorts)...
\u201cNIALL AND HARRY WERE BOTH SINGING WMYB AT WEMBLEY TODAY\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— liv |\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@liv |\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1655673344
\u201csoooo Harry and Niall basically sang what makes you beautiful together in 2022\u201d— juliette \ud83e\udee7 NARRY MOVED (@juliette \ud83e\udee7 NARRY MOVED) 1655673491
\u201charry and niall were singing wmyb in the same room so technically we did get a 1D reunion everyone can stop asking now\u201d— nina \ud83e\udd8b 74 75 (@nina \ud83e\udd8b 74 75) 1655689910
\u201clouis liking zayn's tweet and niall attending harry's show in the same month is the closest thing to a one direction reunion you'll get\u201d— ash is home || L\u2765VE (@ash is home || L\u2765VE) 1655702704
\u201cNIALL HORAN AT HARRY STYLES\u2019 SHOW. WHAT IN THE ONE DIRECTION REUNION IS HAPPENING\u201d— may\u00b2\u2078 (@may\u00b2\u2078) 1655673103
\u201cCan we consider Niall seeing Harry perform, a 2/5 1d reunion? I mean, they basically sang wmyb together\u201d— \ud83c\udf4aOli (@\ud83c\udf4aOli) 1655679683
\u201cone direction reunion but it\u2019s just harry and niall being besties <3\u201d— madz\u1d34 260 \ud83c\udfe0\u2764\ufe0f (@madz\u1d34 260 \ud83c\udfe0\u2764\ufe0f) 1655676265
On the topic of a possible 1D reunion, Styles recently hinted at the possibility in the future in an interview on The Spout podcast.
“I don’t know. I mean, I think the thought of it is really nice," Styles told host Tamara Dhia.
"I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great.”
Meanwhile, Horan has also previously agreed that it would be "stupid" for One Direction not to reunite.
"We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the 'whens' but we do know we will. We have all said individually that we will and I think it would be stupid if we didn’t," Horan told RTÉ Entertainment.
Good news for 1D fans then!
