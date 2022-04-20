Fans of Harry Styles are asking people not to stream his third studio album, Harry's House, because it leaked a month early.

This leak provoked a since-deleted tweet from Sony on Wednesday, which asked people not to listen before its release date of May 20. It might have been deleted because it probably drew attention to the tracks.

Fans also took to Twitter to express how they wouldn't share or listen to the leaked version of the album while also highlighting how much work the "Watermelon Sugar" singer put into Harry's House just for it to be revealed online a whole month before its time.

One wrote: "Put the Harry's House leak on my [timeline], and I will immediately hard block and report you. I'm so serious. We have a whole month."

"You haven't waited for almost three years for Harry's House to only listen to leaks only a month away from [the] release date. Please respect Harry's hard work," another added.

A third wrote: "How in the world do you leak an entire ALBUM…?! First off, Harry is about to fire some people, as he should. And second, don't listen to it… he worked really hard on it, and that's super disrespectful.. Harry's House MAY 20!!!! not April 20"

Someone else thought people should do reverse psychology and only express their excitement to hear the album.

"Harry's House is trending so everyone tweet about how excited we are to hear it, and we have ONE MONTH left so we can take the trend back in our control and lose the leaks," they wrote.

Check out some other responses below:









The news of the album leak also hit TikTok and some of One Direction's tracks, though likely not for long.





Styles announced the release of Harry's House on March 23, which excited fans and even caught the attention of Joni Mitchell who showed praise for the title.



"Love the title," she wrote in a quote tweet sharing the Watermelon Sugar singer's album artwork which shows Styles standing in an upside-down room.

Mitchell's love for the album may have something to do with the fact that she has a song called Harry's House/ Centerpiece off of her 1975 album, The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

Elsewhere, before the project was confirmed, eager fans noticed that he had begun to follow social media accounts called "You Are Home."

They also found a website called YouAreHome.co, which had a beige door that opened with a new image each day. It then changed to show the album artwork after the announcement.

Harry's House will be released on May 20, and Styles kicks off the European leg of his stadium tour on June 11 in Glasgow.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.