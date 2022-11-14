American actor, television host, and soon-to-be father of 12 Nick Cannon revealed the staggeringly hefty amount of money he pays annually in child support.

In a recent story from The Sun, which stated that the celebrity pays close to "$3m a year in child support," Cannon eventually told The Neighborhood Talk that he spends even more than was initially reported.

"I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he explained to the outlet before adding that he doesn't plan on participating "in the governmental system of child" - whatever that means.

On Saturday (11 November), the Wild' N Out host took to social media to announce the birth of his eleventh child, Zeppelin Cannon, with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa, I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort, and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," Cannon wrote, in part, in an Instagram post.

Cannon and De La Rosa are already parents to Zion and Zillion, aged 17 months.

On Thursday (3 November), it was reported that Cannon is expecting his second with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott lost their first son, five-month-old Zen, in December 2021 to brain cancer.

He announced the baby's passing on his talk show of the same name during that time.

Cannon said that after Zen's birth, doctors discovered that Zen had a malignant tumour that needed to be treated with brain surgery.

Despite having the surgery, Thanksgiving of last year became sad as Zen's health began to decline and the "tumour began to grow a lot faster."

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan with his ex-wife, the legendary singer Mariah Carey.

He also shares three children with Brittany Bell, Golden, 5; Powerful, 18 months; and Rise,1 month.

Additionally, Cannon shares 4-month-old Legendary Love, with model-turned-real estate agent Bre Tiesi, and his first child, 2-month-old Onyx, with model Lanisha Cole.

