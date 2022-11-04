Actor and TV host Nick Cannon was trolled by both Ryanair and Ryan Reynolds following news that he is expecting his 11th child.

On Thursday (3 November), People reported that Cannon is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott lost their first son together Zen in December 2021. He was only 5 months old.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Scott shared photos with Cannon from their maternity shoot together. They were both nude in a bathtub.

In one of the images, the Wild ‘n Out host can be seen cradling Scott’s bump.

Another photo showed Cannon tenderly kissing Scott’s stomach as she covered her breasts with her hands for modesty as the pair sat amongst the bubbles in the sudsy water.

The baby’s sex has not been revealed.

As news hit social media of the announcement, people were excited especially after everything the pair had been through with their first son.

But others like Reynolds and Ryanair seemingly poked fun at Cannon for having as many kids as he has.

“We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” Reynolds tweeted on Thursday.

On Friday (4 November), the cost-efficient Irish airline tweeted a picture of a man lying on a hefty amount of cash money along with the caption: “Us when Nick Cannon books the family holiday to Europe.”

Comedian Jenny Yang also took to her Twitter to poke fun and wrote: “Nicks family is a great area for pub trivia.”

Scott and Cannon's son was diagnosed with brain cancer and passed away in December 2021.

Cannon announced the baby’s death on his talk show of the same name.



He explained that after his son’s birth, doctors found that Zen had a malignant tumour that required brain surgery.

And although he had the surgery, last year’s Thanksgiving was a sad one as Zen's health began to deteriorate and the "tumour began to grow a lot faster."

