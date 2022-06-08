Kim Kardashian caused a stir after posting photos of herself in an all-pink outfit on her bed and informing people that her 8-year-old daughter, North West, had taken the photos.

The pics, which show Kardashian, 41, lying flat on her back on the bed, seem to have been taken from a high angle. In one of them Kardashian's hand is extended and shows a large amount of space between the camera and her body.



Naturally, it's prompted people online to make jokes.

Upon learning that West had taken the snaps, people wondered how the child managed to get the angle.

Hundreds of people quote-tweeted the photos adding their own joke or meme to insinuate Kardashian was lying about her daughter taking the photo, or her daughter was standing on something tall.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



"Pics by North" Kardashian wrote in her caption, followed by two hearts.

"Kimberly, how did she get up there?" a user asked.

"North casually hanging from the ceiling to get these piccys," Hannah wrote.

"She on the ceiling fan fighting for her life," a person tweeted.

"girl how tall is she," an onlooker inquired.

"did you duct tape her to the ceiling fan," one jokingly asked.

"Damn north has gotta be like 6’2”", a Twitter user wrote.

The photo and caption reminded people of a photo posted on Kardashian's Instagram in 2015 which the reality TV star claimed was posted by her daughter, who was 2-years-old at the time.

Kardashian captioned the Instagram photo "North posted this while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining! LOL I deleted it so now reposting it myself! #FBF from 10 years ago."

"North posted this" quickly became a meme.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

