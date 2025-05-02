Elon Musk just compared himself to Buddha - yes, really

We’re not saying Elon Musk has a high opinion of himself, but he just compared himself to the founder of a religion followed by hundreds of millions around the world…

Yep, Musk just drew parallels between himself and Buddha when speaking about DOGE.

It was recently confirmed by Donald Trump’s chief of staff that Musk is no longer working from the White house. Last month, the Tesla CEO said he would be spending more time working on his troubled car company.

Speaking to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House this week, Musk spoke about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and what will happen when he steps back.

When asked who will lead it, Musk said [via The Washington Post ]: “Is Buddha needed for Buddhism?”

“Was it not stronger after he passed away?”

He then said "DOGE is a way of life. Like Buddhism" and then replied “I guess” when asked if he would retain the title of senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

During the meeting with reporters, he also revealed that he slept in the Lincoln Bedroom ‘more than once’ and also said he ate a whole tub of ice cream in one night while staying there.

“It was epic. I mean, don’t tell RFK,” Musk said. “This stuff is amazing. I ate a whole tub of it, added three pounds in one night.”

It comes after Musk made what might be his lamest gag yet – during a sycophantic cabinet meeting that was compared to ‘North Korea’ online .

The Tesla boss and DOGE head appeared at one of Donald Trump nauseating cabinet meetings wearing two MAGA hats - one of which had "Gulf of America" written on it.

