Full-time job incomes are being replaced by 'lazy' side hustles - here's why and how

Younger generations are radically rethinking what it means to earn a living, and quite frankly, who can blame them?

With the cost of living surging and the traditional corporate grind often offering little more than hollow promises of future promotions and below-inflation pay rises, the conventional 9 to 5 is fast losing its appeal. In its place, a new wave of income generation is emerging, and it’s being branded with a curiously paradoxical label: the ‘lazy’ side hustle.

Despite what the name might suggest, there’s nothing idle about these ventures. Whether it’s reselling clothes on Vinted, monetising a niche TikTok following, or flipping AI-generated content into passive income, these so-called ‘lazy’ pursuits are often born not out of desire for extra work, but out of necessity.

Young people aren’t chasing hustle culture for the thrill, they’re reacting to a broken system that no longer guarantees stability, let alone prosperity.

Social media may glamorise the side hustle as a fast track to financial freedom, but in reality, it’s become a survival tool in an economy that increasingly asks people to do more, for less.

But, there's one lesser-known side hustle that's starting to hit the mainstream - and it involves those pretty bland websites containing helpful information.

Known as 'digital real estate,' people are now buying niche websites and using ads and affiliate marketing to make money. These can range from sites dedicated to pet care or home improvements, which can rake in a staggering $3,000-$5,000 per month.

Matt Davis, a digital real estate expert, explained to Killer Startups: "The beauty of it is its simplicity. You identify what people are searching for online, create or buy content that solves their problems, and monetise that traffic. It’s straightforward, scalable, and far less stressful than traditional entrepreneurship."

As to why it's not been raved about online, one person simply quipped to the outlet: "Why would I shout from the rooftops about how easy it is? More noise means more competition, so most of us prefer keeping a low profile."

