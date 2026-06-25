Inde Navarrette has shot to fame thanks to her breakout role as Nikki in horror film Obsession, but the actor revealed how before this success she would stream and dog walk between acting jobs.

In a recent interview with Complex, the 25-year-old opened up about time in her life after she had shot Obsession and then went a year and a half without landing an acting role.

"I was auditioning, I was doing everything, just nothing was sticking," she told the publication. "I wanted to pay rent and I wanted to do things. So I was walking dogs, I was streaming, doing everything I could.”

Clips of Navarrette's Twitch streams have gone viral on social media, where she can be seen playing Call of Duty, and at the time of writing she currently has over 72,500 followers on the streaming platform.

"It’s just something that I really love to do," Navarrette said about gaming in an interview with GQ. "One of my first games growing up that we would play, me and my older brother Amani, it’s the only thing we had to do at my Dad’s house. We started on the PS2, and we would play Shrek games in Big Head mode with my mom. And then I would branch off by myself to play campaign games.





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She continued, "Me and Amani would play Call of Duty. He was really into Halo. Then we got into Red Dead and like, Fallout, like all of these games. I just would play or watch my older brother."

Then during COVID, Navarrette built her own PC and began streaming, she explained to Complex, "I loved streaming and watching and then I would have so much fun playing video games to the point where I was like, 'I'm doing this by myself in my room. Why don't I try?'" she said.

She also revealed some creator she liked to watch such as Jacksepticeye and Jenna Marbles, and Vanillamace.

"I would still love to do it, but I don't have time," Navarrette added.

Since it's release on May 15, Obsession has become a box office smash, grossing $334 million worldwide after the film was made on a $750,000 budget.

Obsession is in cinemas now but is scheduled to be released on digital platforms on June 30, 2026.



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