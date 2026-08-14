Phoebe Bridgers' new album Lost Weekend is out now, and new lyrics have led to fan speculation that the singer is referencing her ex Paul Mescal and his girlfriend, pop star Gracie Abrams.

The 31-year-old started dating the Irish actor in 2020, having first connected over Twitter when Bridgers shared praise for Normal People, the two reportedly went on to get engaged but split in December 2022.

Now Bridgers is in a relationship with comedian Bo Burnham who she started dating in late 2022, while Mescal began dating Abrams in 2024.

Ahead of the release of Bridgers' third album Lost Weekend, the record received early rave reviews and lyrics have also been shared that both critics and fans reckon appear to refer to Abrams.

The song 'The Governor's Waltz' contains the lyrics “And she can pretend to be me/ Since she took my place in my bed on that stage/ I have not lost any sleep.”

From this, fans online believe Bridgers may be referencing a bed that was used as a backdrop for an intimate B-stage portion of Abrams' The Secret of Us tour, which looks strikingly similar to the bed Bridgers' recorded videos of herself playing music from during the pandemic, and photos of the two have since been going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, internet sleuths also highlighted an Instagram post from back in 2017 (before either singer had dated the Irish actor), Abrams posted images of her rocket-themed bed sheets to Instagram, with Bridgers commenting: “I HAVE THE SAME SHEETS.”

Furthermore, Abrams - who recently released her new album Daughter From Hell - has been a vocal fan of Bridgers over the years, with both opening for Taylor Swift on her Era Tour, and Abrams citing Bridgers as an inspiration.

Most recently, the 26-year-old praised Bridgers during an appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast in June, calling her “the writer of our generation."

Additionally, on the title track, Bridgers appears to refer to Mescal with the lyrics, "I’m supposed to be married but I called it off.”

On social media, fans both Bridgers and Abrams have been reacting to all the speculation regard these lyrics.

One person said, "Gracie Abrams shade on the Phoebe Bridgers album… I’ve prayed for days like these."

"It sucks to hear what Phoebe had to say about gracie considering Gracie has been a fan for years and has had nothing but kind words to say about Phoebe," a second person wrote.





A third person reacted, "Phoebe Bridgers beefing with gracie abrams? omg??"

"Being a Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers stan is too much for me rn guys can we all just get along," a fourth person commented.





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