Girlfriends are scaring their boyfriends in viral Obsession prank TikTok trend

Horror film Obsession has inspired a new TikTok trend where girlfriends are creeping out their boyfriends.

In the film, protagonist Bear (Michael Johnston) breaks the mysterious 'One Wish Willow' to win his crush's heart, childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette)...and that's exactly what he gets.

But he "soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price," as Nikki gets possessed by an enigmatic entity who controls her mind and body and becomes completely obsessed with Bear and begins to behave erratically.

Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2026 FOCUS FEATURES LLC..

After watching the film in cinemas with their boyfriends, some girlfriends have been channelling "Freaky Nikki" to scare their other halves who were already spooked by the movie.

TikTok Lauren (@lauren.lynn_) took to the platform where she posted a video of herself and her boyfriend in the car where she suddenly yells the Nikki quote, "Why don't you love me?"

Freaked out, the boyfriend tells her to stop and while the girlfriend laughs at his reaction, and the video has over 5.3 million views.





@lauren.lynn_ we listened to worship music and watched shrek when we got home #obsession #fypシ #foryou #scarymovie #prank





A second TikToker @sienna.gdo asked her boyfriend to give the film a rating after they watched it together, and caught him off guard by shouting the same Nikki quote as he jumped out of his skin in reaction and this video has received over 1.7 million views.













"Your sign to scare your BF in the car after watching OBSESSION," TikToker @itzelxlel wrote, posting a video of herself, which now has 2 million views, spooking her boyfriend who tells her "It's actually making my skin f***ing crawl."





@itzelxlel He didn’t even spend the night 😭#obsession #scared





Obsession is out in cinemas now.



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