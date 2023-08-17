Comments made by actress Octavia Spencer about Sam Asghari have resurfaced following the announcement he and Britney Spears are divorcing.

Spears and Asghari are reportedly separating after 14 months of marriage and it has prompted the internet to remember Spencer’s comment written on Spears’ Instagram post when she first announced their engagement.

In September 2021, Spears announced she was engaged to her model and personal trainer boyfriend Ashghari. The news came in the same year Spears was free from her controversial 13-year-long conservatorship.

It seems Spencer was already looking out for the singer, as she commented on her Instagram post at the time: “Make him sign a prenup.”

After some backlash, Spencer deleted her comment and apologised, explaining: “Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke.

“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.”

Following their alleged split, Spencer’s comments have resurfaced, with many believing she was in the right.

Someone posted a screenshot of the comment and wrote: “THROWBACK! She got dragged for this, but @octaviaspencer is like an Auntie we all need in our lives.”

Spears and Asghari dated for five years prior to their engagement, having met in 2016 on the set of the music video for Spears’ song Slumber Party.

