Olivia Rodrigo has announced she's releasing a remix for her track 'expectations' featuring Chappell Roan - and in response the internet has been referencing some pop culture history.

The 'Stupid Song' singer shared the news via social media with a snap of herself with the 'Pink Pony Club' sat in a yellow convertible car sporting 80s garb - which is right on brand for the song which is a synth heavy 80s-inspired pop track.

Rodrigo wrote how she's "beyond excited to announce “expectations” featuring @ChappellRoan!!! song and video out Thursday!!!! (October 15)".

'Expectations' is the fourth single from Rodrigo's album from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which was released back in June.

In response to this news, the internet has been sharing their pop culture knowledge and noted how both Olivia, 23, and Chappell, 28, are the same age another two major pop stars who came together for an iconic collaboration.

Lady Gaga was 23 years old when she got 28-year-old Beyoncé to feature on her 2009 track 'Telephone,' and the rest is history...

One person said, "expectations featuring Chappell roan," adding a photo Gaga and Beyoncé in the 'Telephone' music video.





"The fact that Olivia and Chapell are the same age as them in this video it’s crazy," a second person wrote.

A third described it as "A fitting parallel."





"This is the telephone of the 2020s," a fourth person commented.

Someone else further highlighted, "Beyoncé was on her third [solo] album, just like Olivia and Gaga was on her first album, just like Chappell," at the time of their collab.

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