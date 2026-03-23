Chappell Roan insists ‘zero tolerance’ after fan incident

Chappell Roan's representatives have declared "zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans" after an incident left the stepdaughter of footballer Jorginho in tears. The pop star's team issued the statement after singer Catherine Harding, married to the former Premier League footballer, alleged a security guard "berated" her and her daughter at a hotel in Brazil.

Ms Harding, also known as Cat Cavelli, who shares a child with actor Jude Law, recounted the event in an Instagram video. She explained her daughter spotted Roan during breakfast at the same hotel. The youngster did not have her phone or approach Roan, but simply smiled as the singer walked past their table. Ms Harding claimed a security guard then approached them, speaking in an "aggressive tone" to "berate and scold" them.

Roan has since stated she was unaware of the incident, clarifying that the security guard in question was not part of her personal detail. A statement from her representative confirmed: "Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother / daughter and a third party security office. She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them." The statement reiterated: "Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans."

Ms Harding revealed that tickets to see Roan at the Lollapalooza festival in Sao Paulo had been a birthday gift for her daughter, but the experience was "ruined" and they did not attend the show. Jorginho, 34, who now plays for Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro, previously stated that his stepdaughter was left "extremely shaken and cried a lot" after the incident. He accused the singer of not appreciating her supporters, adding: "Without your fans, you would be nothing."

In a separate Instagram video, Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, directly addressed the claims. She said: "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken." She further added: "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy."

Ms Harding married the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in Lake Como, Italy, last year. Following the footballer's public comments, the chart-topping pop star has faced online criticism, including from Rio’s mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere. The Grammy-winning singer, known for tracks like 'Pink Pony Club' and 'Good Luck, Babe!', previously spoke out against "entitled" fans and "creepy" behaviour in 2024, emphasising the need for boundaries between celebrities and their admirers. Roan has won multiple Brit Awards.