Beyoncé birthday request sees Etsy sales rocket

Beyoncé has asked her fans to wear chrome outfits to the final month of her Renaissance World Tour to celebrate her birthday.

The global star wrote the request on her Instagram stories and her website, telling concertgoers “my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of Crome,” the message reads.

The request has sent her fans into frenzy as they scramble to come up with outfits that fit the dress code.

Subsequently, plenty of Etsy stores have seen their sales skyrocket as many try to find the perfect outfit in time.



Speaking to TMZ, Etsy stores have shared that they’ve had several messages from attendees of the tour trying to find outfits that can be shipped quickly.

Expensive items such as an $112 sequin dress are already low in stock.

Seller Sequin Fans said they had seen a 200 per cent sales increase in silver apparel, and a 400 per cent bump in overall traffic

Another seller, Radiancy Designs, saw more than four times its usual traffic after Beyoncé made her request. They shared that 80 per cent of the traffic came from buyers searching “Renaissance Tour” and other related keywords.

Some fans who are attending a concert within a couple of days are stressing out in trying to find a silver outfit in time. One fan shared on TikTok their reaction to Beyoncé’s request after they had an all-gold outfit planned:

We’re looking forward to see if the Beyhive fulfil Beyoncé’s birthday request on such short notice.

