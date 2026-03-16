Last night, the 98th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, where a number of records were broken.

It was a big night for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which won six awards - best picture, best director, Sean Penn for best supporting actor, along with adapted screenplay, editing and the first ever Oscar for casting

After record-breaking 16 nominations, Ryan Coogler's vampire horror Sinners took home four Oscars, including best original screenplay, Michael B. Jordan for lead actor, Autumn Durald Arkapaw for cinematography and Ludwig Göransson for score.

Here is a roundup of all the records that were broken at the 2026 Oscars.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw has become the first woman to win the Oscar for best cinematography

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners’ director of photography, made history as she became the first woman to win the Oscar for best cinematography.

She is only the fourth woman nominated for the award, and the first woman of colour - previous nominees include Rachel Morrison (Mudbound), Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog), and Mandy Walker (Elvis).

Sinners marks Arkapaw's second collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, after they previously worked together on 2018’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"Thank you for believing in me and thank you for trusting me, and that’s the kind of guy I get to make films with," Arkapaw said in her acceptance speech, during which she asked all the women in the theatre to stand up as she thanked them for their support

"I have felt so much love from all the women on this whole campaign and gotten to meet so many people, and I just feel like moments like this happen because of you guys, and I want to thank you for that," she said.





Jessie Buckley is the first Irish woman to win Best Actress

Jessie Buckley made history for Ireland as she became the first Irish woman to win the best actress Oscar for her role as Agnes Shakespaear in Chloe Zhao's Hamnet - previous Irish nominees for the award include Patricia Collinge and Saoirse Ronan.





Michael B. Jordan is the first actor in over 60 years to win an Oscar for portraying multiple characters

Upon winning the best actor awards for his portrayal of twins, Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore, Michael B. Jordan became the first actor in over six decades to win an Oscar for portraying multiple characters in a film.

The last time this happened was back in 1965, when Lee Marvin won best actor for his performance as brothers Kid Shelleen and Tim Strawn in the comedy-western Cat Ballou.





“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters sets a number of records

(L-R) ZHUN, Mark Sonnenblick, EJAE, NHD and Yuhan, winners of Music (Original Song) award for "Golden" from “KPop Demon Hunters", attend the 98th Oscars Governors Ball at Ovation Hollywood Complex on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters won the Academy Award for best music (original song), and with that, it broke a few records, including the first Kpop song to win an Oscar.

It is also the first song with more than four writers to win an Oscar, and the first best song winner where all of the writers will not receive an individual trophy, since according to Motion Picture Academy rules, no more than four statuettes are awarded in this category.

Amy Madigan breaks Oscars record with best supporting actress win for 'Weapons'

Amy Madigan won best actress in a supporting role for her performance as Aunt Gladys in Weapons, and her first win comes four decades on from when she was nominated for the first time in 1986 for her role in Twice in a Lifetime.

"This is great," she said in her acceptance speech. "Everybody's asking me, 'Well, it's been 40 years, what's different about this time?' Different is I have this little gold guy!"

This set a record for the longest amount of time between an actress's first Oscar nomination and their first win, as per USA Today

She is also the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a horror movie since 2011, when Natalie Portman won the category for her performance in Black Swan.





One Battle After Another wins the first-ever Oscar for casting

Cassandra Kulukundis, winner of the Best Casting award for “One Battle after Another”, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This year's Academy Awards marked the introduction of the best casting award, which Cassandra Kulukundisw won for her work on Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another.





Diane Warren becomes record-holder for longest Oscars losing streak with 17 nominations and no wins

Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Songwriter Diane Warren now holds the record for the most amount of Oscar nods without wins, as the tally now stands at 17 after the song "Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless lost out to 'Golden' from KPop Demon Hunters.

" Taking to social media afterwards, Warren wrote, "Well at least I'm consistent! And I set a new record tonite!! But U know me, I will be back if you'll have me!!!

Here are all the songs she's been nominated for:

1987: "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" from Mannequin performed by Starship 1996: "Because You Loved Me" from Up Close & Personal performed by Celine Dion 1997: "How Do I Live" from Con Air performed by LeAnn Rimes 1998: "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" from Armageddon performed by Aerosmith 1999: "Music of My Heart" from Music of the Heart performed by Gloria Estefan and NSYNC 2001: "There You'll Be" from Pearl Harbor performed by Faith Hill 2014: "Grateful" from Beyond the Lights performed by Rita Ora 2015: "Til It Happens to You" from The Hunting Ground performed by Lady Gaga 2017: "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall performed by Common 2018: "I'll Fight" from RBG performed by Jennifer Hudson 2019: "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough performed by Chrissy Metz 2020: "Io sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead performed by Laura Pausini 2021: "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days performed by Reba McEntire 2022: "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman performed by Sofia Carson 2023: "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot performed by Becky G 2024: "The Journey" from The Triple Six Eight performed by H.E.R. 2025: "Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless performed by Kesha





Warner Bros. ties the record for most Oscar wins by a studio

In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Ryan Coogler, winner of the Writing (Original Screenplay) award poses with Paul Thomas Anderson, winner of the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) award for "One Battle After Another" backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images

Warner Bros. has tied the records for most wins by a studio at the Academy Awards after taking home 11 awards tonight from films led One Battle After Another (6), and Sinners (4).

The studio is tied with MGM, who acheived this in 1959 with Ben-Hur, Paramount for 1997’s Titanic and New Line Cinema with The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003, before it was later absorbed into Warner Bros.

Elsewhere from indy100, Oscars 2026: The most memorable moments from the night, and Oscars 2026: This is exactly what the A-listers will be eating at this year's Academy Awards.

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