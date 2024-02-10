Kanye West retaliates at Ozzy Osbourne with Halloween photo of rocker following spat

Kanye West has fired back at legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne after the rapper was accused of taking a sample of Black Sabbath's music without permission for his new album; Vultures.

On Friday, Osbourne posted a scathing attack on West claiming that he had asked permission to use part of their famous song 'Iron Man' from a 1983 recording but was denied due to his previous controversial statements about Jewish people.

In an Instagram post, Osbourne wrote: "Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'Iron Man' from the US Festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many. He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!"

West has since hit back at the 75-year-old by posting a picture of Osbourne and his wife Sharon from Halloween where they dressed as the rapper and his new wife Bianca Censori in one of their risque outfit choices.

West added: "He obviously has a celebrity handler who's on his account."

In 2022, West caused uproar by appearing on Alex Jones's InfoWars show and claiming that he 'likes' Adolf Hitler. The incident prompted a wave of backlash against the 46-year-old who was banned from X/Twitter for a series of antisemitic posts but has since been reinstated.

In March 2023, West declared that he loved Jewish people again after watching Jonah Hill's performance in the comedy movie 21 Jump Street.

West has said that he is going to release a 40 minute about the antisemitic incidents but at the time of writing, there are no signs of said video. In the meantime, West has been spotted wearing t-shirts of the convicted white supremacist Black Metal artist Burzum while promoting his new album.

