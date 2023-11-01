Sharon Osbourne dresses as Kanye West's 'wife' wearing a pillow for Halloween

This year, celebrities treated Halloween as the second Met Gala, going above and beyond for their star-studded bashes.

From Heidi Klum's impressive peacock look (complete with 10 Cirque du Soleil performers) to Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe and her famed Kardashian sisters cosplaying as Bratz dolls, they all collectively won Halloween.

Even Hailey Bieber seemingly made a tongue-in-cheek reference to Mean Girls after TikTokers cruelly called her the new Regina George following a clash with Selena Gomez earlier this year.

Well now, attention has been turned to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne who creatively dressed up as Kanye West and Bianca Censori with her infamous pillow outfit.

Sharon's post to Instagram left followers in hysterics, with one person calling it "the greatest thing I've ever seen."

"LMAO KANYE AND HIS WIFE GIRL BYE SLAY SHARON," another user added, while a third commented: "You guys are epic! Looking great, Sharon!"





Meanwhile, some people were lost and did not quite understand the pop culture reference...





For the blissfully unaware, Kanye and his rumoured wife made headlines over the summer during their trip across Italy.

Many outfits turned heads for their risque nature – but one in particular, was Censori covering herself with a hotel pillow.

The snaps sparked confusion and backlash online, with one writing: "How completely ridiculous these people are. Put on some clothes and then you won’t have to take a hotel room cushion out sightseeing with you - and you even get your arms free! Novel concept."

Meanwhile, one person called their behaviour "unhinged," writing: "Kanye & Bianca Censori are unhinged. Someone ought to stage an intervention. Wearing a pillow? Him walking in socks?"

