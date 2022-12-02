Alex Jones was forced to be a voice of reason during Kanye West's latest anti-Semitic rant where he attempted to defend 'liking' Hitler.

The rapper appeared on InfoWars where he made the bold claim that he "sees good things" about the former dictator.

"I don't think Hilter was a good guy," Jones responded. "Can we just say you like the uniforms but that's about it?"

However, Kanye disagreed, and continued on a hateful rant, which has since seen him banned from social media - again.

