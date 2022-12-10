Social media are desperate for UFC star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi to become "besties".

In the run-up to his fight with Jared Gordon in Las Vegas this weekend, Pimblett has been making waves across TikTok. The fighter recently appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date which became an instant viral hit, along with being featured in several fan-made montages.

One clip showcased Pimblett's 'best bits' – but TikTokers' attention was elsewhere, as they imagined the hilarious friendship Pimblett and Capaldi would share.

One person wrote: "He and Lewis Capaldi should meet; I think they'd become besties REAL quick," while another called reiterated: "I swear he and Lewis Capaldi are soulmates."

A third said Pimblett reminded him of a Liverpudlian Capaldi.









Earlier this week, a separate video saw Pimblett apologising to one unsuspecting woman after his dog took a "sloppy s***".



"Alright love, it's just that my dog has done a sloppy s*** outside, I was just wondering if you've got some water, I don't want to leave it outside your front path," he said through the video doorbell.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









The stunned woman cut him off and asked: "Is that Paddy the Baddy?!"

"I'm five minutes away from home, don't worry, I'll clean it," she added.

Pimblett replied: "Are you sure? I feel terrible, you know what I mean? It's just he's done a sloppy s*** and I can't even pick it up with a poo bag, you know what I mean?"

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, Pimblett wrote: "Told yas on the vlog I hate it when ppl don’t clean up there dog. I’m a man of my word ppl told yas this!!"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







