Paris Hilton is having a baby named London and everyone made the same point

Paris Hilton has called her new baby London, in a move which has got eagle-eyed millennials rather excited because of one noughties kids’ TV show.

Hilton, 42, shared the news by posting a pink baby outfit with the name “London” on it. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote in the caption.

Fans had at first been confused if the baby had already been born, or if she was just on the way, but Hilton clarified in a TikTok comment that her daughter has already “arrived”.

And for those who, at some point in their childhood, watched mid-noughties Disney channel classic The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the announcement caused quite a stir.

The show stars a young Brenda Song as a hotel owner’s heir, London Tipton. The show takes place at the Tipton, which London’s father owns. London is caring – but spoiled and perhaps not the sharpest tool in the box.

Noticing any parallels?

Social media users certainly have. The internet was awash with people pointing out that Paris Hilton had, in fact, named her second child after a fictional character that was based on her.

London is Paris’ and her husband Carter Reum’s second child. The couple married in 2021 and secretly welcomed their first son Phoenix earlier this year.

As for her baby girl’s unique name, Paris told Ellen DeGeneres in 2022 why she would be naming her daughter London.

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she said.

"Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favourite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

