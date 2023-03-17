Paris Hilton weighs in on bizarre new Teletubbies boots

A pair of fluorescent green Teletubbies boots have turned heads for obvious reasons – and no, it's not the $2,500 price tag.

British designer Christian Cowan unveiled his divisive creation on Instagram, which sees the childhood classic character Dipsy morphed into a pair of high heel boots.

"The collab you didn't know you needed... Teletubbies x Christian Cowan has dropped. Link in Bio to be gagged," he wrote. "When deciding what our next collaboration would be, we were throwing around lots of pop culture icons, and then it struck us, let's do THE icons.

"We treated Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po, and Tinky-Winky like the legends they are, shot in an Avdeon-esque style, the garments tell the story of our four legendary characters, who have come to step on everyone's necks and have autographed these pieces for their adoring fans."

Now, none other than Paris Hilton has chimed in with her take.

The heiress, who recently welcomed her first child via surrogate, kept it short and sweet writing, "Need!"

It comes after the unmissable Big Red Boots became an overnight sensation in the fashion world.

The brand described them as: "CARTOON BOOTS FOR A COOL 3D WORLD. CARTOONISHNESS IS AN ABSTRACTION THAT FREES US FROM THE CONSTRAINTS OF REALITY. IF YOU KICK SOMEONE IN THESE BOOTS THEY GO BOING!"

The cartoon-like boots have completely sold out online, with the likes of WWE wrestler Seth Rollins, rapper Lil Wayne and Diplo sporting the bizarre boots.

This isn't the first time the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF has made headlines, either.

They've previously released boots that have a striking resemblance to medical casts, Hermes Birkin bags transformed into Birkenstocks – and even paired up with Lil Nas X on Satan sneakers that featured real blood in the soles.

