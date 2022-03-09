Disney's Hollywood Studios underwater as flooding hits

Disney fans have been spotted wading through water as Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista in Florida was flooded.



The area is built on old swamp land, making it a typical place for heavy rain, however, stormy weather through the weekend paired with drainage problems left visitors ankle-deep.



In the video, most appear to be having a great time, and some fanatics claim this is the first time they've seen anything like it at the park.



The Orlando forecast is predicting even more rain over the coming days.

