Fast & Furious cast pays tribute on 10th anniversary of Paul Walker's death

The cast of the Fast & Furious franchise have been paying tribute to the late Paul Walker on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The actor who played undercover police officer turned street racer Brian O'Connor in the action film series, died aged 40 in on November 30 2013 after the Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in crashed at a speed of more than 100mph in Los Angeles, according to a coroner's report in 2014.

Walker's friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas who was driving the car also passed away from the crash.

No drugs or alcohol were detected in either Walker or Rodas and both were pronounced dead at the scene, combined traumatic and thermal injuries were the cause of Walker's death, while Rodas died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Walker was also known for roles in She's All That (1999), Varsity Blues (1999), Into The Blue (2005)andJoy Ride (2001).

Following the success of 2001's Fast & Furious film, Walker returned to the role in 2003 for the sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious, and seven years later reprised his role once more for Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013).

Most of Walker's scenes had been filmed for Furious 7 (2015) before his sudden death, but questions remained on how the film would continue.

With the release date pushed back for a year, the ending was changed to pay tribute to Walker and his character which saw O'Connor retire.

Archived footage of the actor from previous outtakes or shots from earlier Fast & Furious films were repurposed to complete the film, according to Screen Rant.

Walker's brothers Caleb and Cody performed his scenes and their faces were replaced with CGI versions of Paul in post-production.

Since Walker's death, a foundation has been set up in his honour - The Paul Walker Foundation - by his daughter Meadow Walker.

For the 10th anniversary of Walker's death, Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel posted a heartwarming message along with a photo of the late actor with Diesel's daughter which he described as "one of my favourite images ever taken".

"After ten years… I know these days of beautiful remembrance will be filled with tears," Diesel wrote.

"But as time rolls on, with each year that passes… more smiles manage to break through the tears. Cause I know, when I see you again… our brotherhood will be stronger than we left it. Miss you."









Jordana Brewster who played Walker's love interest Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise shared photos of the pair together on set - "10 years without you," she wrote in the caption.









While Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker shared a sweet video of her younger self surprising her father.

Before giving her a hug he says in the clip: "You just scared the hell out of me. What the hell are you doing? No way! No way!"

"10 years without you… I love you forever," Meadow added in the post caption.





Meanwhile, Fast & Furious fans have also been paying tribute to Walker on social media a decade on from his passing.

























