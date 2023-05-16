Why Vin Diesel showed up to the Fast X premiere with a Bluetooth speaker

x
Video
Stars took to the red carpet at last night's glamourous Fast X Mexico City premiere, but one moment that left fans scratching their heads was Vin Diesel turning up with a Bluetooth speaker.
Instead of answering questions for reporters, the actor took out his speaker and began blasting a song from the film's soundtrack, 'Angel Part 1'.
The collaboration between BTS member Jimin, rapper Kodak Black, and singer, JVKE, is due for release on 18 May, a day before the film is released.
When the song was done, the actor simply smiled and walked away, speaker in hand.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next Showbiz