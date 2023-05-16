Why Vin Diesel showed up to the Fast X premiere with a Bluetooth speaker

Stars took to the red carpet at last night's glamourous Fast X Mexico City premiere, but one moment that left fans scratching their heads was Vin Diesel turning up with a Bluetooth speaker.

Instead of answering questions for reporters, the actor took out his speaker and began blasting a song from the film's soundtrack, 'Angel Part 1'.

The collaboration between BTS member Jimin, rapper Kodak Black, and singer, JVKE, is due for release on 18 May, a day before the film is released.

When the song was done, the actor simply smiled and walked away, speaker in hand.

