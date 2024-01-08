Peloton instructor offers Christopher Nolan an 'insult-free' class after roasting him

Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman has offered Christopher Nolan an "insult-free" class after reading an article about a comment she made about his film Tenet.

In a clip posted to her Instagram, Sherman said it was a "huge day" for her when she stumbled across a Variety feature discussing her 2020 remark.

"I was excited," she said. "And then I read the article."

"Listen, it was 2020, it was a dark time. I’m on the platform, teaching my little class, and I’m running my mouth off like I’m known to do and I make a random comment about a movie I had seen the night before," the fitness instructor continued.

"What do you think the odds are that the director of said movie would take that ride some four years later? That would only happen to me."

She doubled down on the fact she had not understood "a minute of what was going on in Tenet," but went on to praise his award-winning film Oppenheimer.

"That's six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back," she joked.

In turn, Sherman invited Nolan to partake in one of her studio classes to allow him to critique her class.

"And I promise you, it’ll be insult-free. Let me know, take me up on it," she said.

Fans were sent into hysterics over the exchange, with one writing: "Honestly, I don’t think he can handle us Jersey girls but you are a gem. KEEP DOIN YOUR THING!"

"Jenn a real one," another added. "Love Tenet btw, but it definitely took multiple watches to understand."

Meanwhile, a third said: "Yes I think it’s only right that he now criticises your class."

