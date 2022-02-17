Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram after having ditched the social media platform back in 2018.

Yesterday, the "Saturday Night Live," comedian officially made his Instagram comeback with his new profile using the initials of his full name—Peter Michael Davidson— for his username @pmd.

His profile picture is a screen grab of George from "It's a Wonderful Life," who he played in a table read alongside Euphoria's Maude Apatow in 2020.

Over the last 24 hours, Davidson has reached 1 million followers and counting. Among the first of those to follow the actor was his biggest fan: Kanye West.

Upon following Davidson, the “Runaway” rapper made his new IG follow known by announcing it in a since-deleted post on his page. “FOLLOWED,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of Davidson’s account.

Davidson has yet to follow West—also known as Ye—back, although he notably does follow his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Kardashian has also followed back her boyfriend.

As of writing, the SNL star only follows two people: Kim and Sebastian Stan.

Since then, West has continued to post about Davidson online, making more direct hits about Davidson's 2018 Weekend Update sketch where he speaks candidly about mental illness.

"HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" West wrote on Instagram.

"This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback," he wrote in another post.

We'll have to wait and see if Davidson responds to any of West's post (which we're willing to bet we'll only see more of as the day goes on).

Pete Davidson if you're reading this, as an Instagram newbie we'd like to introduce you to this awesome feature called the "block" button.

