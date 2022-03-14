The King of Staten Island is about to explore space.

Pete Davidson has officially joined the crew of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' spacecraft, Blue origin.

He reportedly landed a spot on the flight in January after attending a dinner party at Bezos' home in Los Angeles.

For the 20th mission, the Saturday Night Live comedian will be accompanied by SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, Tricor International president and CEO Marc Hagle, University of North Carolina teacher Jim Kitchen, commercial space Technologies president Dr George Nield, and Party America CEO and angel investor Marty Allen.

The space exploration is the fourth human excursion for Blue Origin after Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan Star Trek legend William Shatner voyaged up to outer space on the rocket.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In October 2021, 90-year-old Shatner made history as the oldest person to reach space.

For Davidson's upcoming trip, People noted that each astronaut would carry a postcard on behalf of Club for the Future, Blue Origin's foundation.

Its Postcards to Space program will allow students to have access to space on Blue Origin's rockets.

The NS-20 flight blasts off on March 23 at 8:30 am CST in Van Horn, Texas.

Elsewhere, this trip could provide a great storyline and the SNL comedian's upcoming Curb Your Enthusiasm-inspired comedy series based on a fictionalised version of his life.

According to Deadline, the show is tentatively called Bupkis and is a fictionalized version of Davidson's celebrity life. It has been described "raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

