Pete Davidson's latest relationship rumour has already become a meme

The relationships that comedian Pete Davidson has had with various famous women have been at the forefront of internet gossip in recent years - and it seems the appetite to know who he is with shows no sign of stopping.

Memes have erupted online after it was rumoured Davidson is dating 23-year-old American rapper Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston.

Fans were left aghast after the meme Instagram account @itsfinisher shared a side-by-side image of Davidson and Gaston along with the words “Pete Davidson is now dating NYC rapper Ice Spice”.

The meme account added, “This is satire” and said the post was “for entertainment purposes only”, but it didn’t stop the fake rumour spreading across social media and giving way to plenty of hilarious memes.

One meme account posted a video of a man crying in the rain, captioning it: “Pete Davidson dating ice spice? Streets is done.”

Another person shared a meme from the TV show The Last of Us and wrote: “Me when I heard about Pete Davidson and Ice Spice.”

Someone else wrote, “Pete Davidson dating Ice Spice? I got something for him” and posted a video of a tank rolling up to a house.

“I’m glad Asap Rocky came along when he did bc Pete Davidson w/ Rihanna would’ve finished me,” another tweeted.

Davidson has previously been in high-profile relationships with women inlduing Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Phoebe Dynevor.

