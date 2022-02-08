In a hilarious new Super Bowl ad, Pete Davidson got a taste of what it's like to be on the football field as he was tackled to the ground by ex-New England Patriots star Jerod Mayo.

On Monday, Hellmann's launched their Super Bowl LVI ad, which showed Mayo appearing in people's homes and knocking them to the ground because they were about to discard great food.



In one scene, the former linebacker, now Patriots coach, tackled a man who was about to throw away some bread and told him to use it for grilled cheese.

Soon after, he did the same with a woman who was about to throw away potatoes and told her to make a potato salad.



He also tackled an older woman with a rotisserie chicken, and a man with spinach - telling him it could make a good frittata.

Finally, Mayo encountered Pete eating chips and dip at a house party with his mom beside him.

"Woah, woah, woah! Mom's already tackling food waste, Mayo!" Davidson told the ex-football player as he charged into the room.

Mayo appeared to walk away from the situation. But a split-second later, Mayo came out of nowhere, pummeling Davidson to the ground.

"Sorry man, [I] had to," said Mayo."I get it; I'm very hittable," Davidson responded.

Well, it's safe the SNL comedian knows how to make light of a situation!

