Pete Davidson is solidifying his status as the unofficial king of Staten Island - and just bought his own ferry.

The Staten Island ferry, which was reportedly purchased alongside his Saturday Night Live costar Colin Jost, is the same ferry the two used to ride into Manhattan before they were big names.

Davidson and Jost partnered up with a Manhattan real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia to make the buy of the decommissioned ferry boat, named the John F. Kennedy.



They are reported to have spent $280,000 on the ferry at an auction, according to the New York Post.

Bidding on the nearly 60-year-old vessel began at $125,000.

An investment buy for sure, as it is now, the JFK is immobilized due to mechanical issues; but the two SNL stars have big plans for their latest purchase. Let's just say, we wouldn't be surprised if it ends up being NYC's hottest new destination.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to the Post, Italia said that the trio plans to "turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera.



“We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard,” Italia said.

With possible plans to turn this vessel into a big show on the river coupled with comedy and food, it already seems like a hit. Add Davidson and Jost's name atop of that, and it's golden.

As mentioned earlier, what makes the purchase all the more interesting is that it comes from two Staten Island natives who have previous memories of riding it into the city. Davidson is said to have come aboard the ferry for his standup gigs while Jost used it to attend his high school in Manhattan.