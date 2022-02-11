The Super Bowl halftime show has always been our favorite part of the big game day.

Sure, there are some people who prefer the array of commercials that span the night while others actually *gasp* watch the game for the sports part of it. But for us, we love watching a stellar performance go down with all the glitz and glamor imaginable.

The budget for the night usually promises nothing short of a spectacle and with performances from The Weeknd and Lady Gaga in the past, they've made sure to deliver and then some.

Of course, not all of the halftime shows are a hit. Sometimes it ends up being a big mess—not necessarily to the fault of the artist. Either there's a wardrobe malfunction, sound problems, or yes, the performer just isn't doing a great job.

This year's halftime show offers a pretty stacked lineup. There will be five musical artists performing at the halftime show: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. It will mark the first halftime appearance for all five of the artists.

In honor of the approaching day, we've rounded up some of the worst halftime shows we're praying won't be a resemblance of what's to come on February 13.

The Black Eyed Peas (2011)

Truly just tragic all around. Watching it at the time, you just knew you were seeing a real-time disaster unfolding. The Black Eyed Peas had some bangers, which is presumably why many thought tapping them in for the halftime performance was a good idea, but they thought wrong. Mixed with light-up robot suits and Fergie singing (which we would like to ban her from ever doing so again in the future, thank you very much)

Things only took a turn for the worst when Slash started playing and Fergie went into a live rendition of “Sweet Child of Mine.” Dear lord...how was this allowed?!

New Kids on the Block (1991)

The year was 1991 and New Kids on the Block were dominating American culture.

The halftime show itself was a Disney-themed extravaganza. This included massive blow-up Disney characters, random kids, and even a castle. Not only did they not perform any of their cooler tunes, but they also ended up getting stuck singing the song “This One’s for the Children."

This was eventually met by segueing into a Disney kiddie choir, so...interesting. Also, singing “It’s a Small World (After All)” was a choice, the wrong one.

Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Tina Turner (2000)

Separately, each of these artists is an act I would pay big money to see. But together? A hot mess. The lineup looked so promising, and it ultimately fell flat after none of the stars sand any of their hits. When you think of Xtina taking the big stage, you'd expect something great, and yet it just wasn't it. Collins performed the love theme from Tarzan which...was cute.

Moreover, Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias sang the song “Celebrate the Future Hand in Hand," which had people falling asleep more than anything else.

Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992)

This halftime show was deemed a “Winter Magic” pageant because the game was in Minnesota. This meant featuring giant snowmen and the inclusion of figure skaters Dorothy Hammill and Brian Boitano.

The result? A cringe-worthy show of people dancing while waving hockey sticks to Queen‘s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” All in all, it was a weird vibe for the Super Bowl in general, and one I'd like to erase from my memory altogether.

Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson and Nelly (2004)





This is undeniably the worst halftime performance of all time. Not because the performance itself was bad, but because of the effect that this show had on Janet Jackson's career as a whole. The result of which led to Jackson being blackballed from the industry for many years.

The wardrobe malfunction that resulted in a nip slip caused irreversible damage. It caused gasps across America with many staring in shock and back at Jackson with horror. While Justin Timberlake bounced back from the unfortunate situation, Jackson was faced with shame, and that's not something that could ever be celebrated.