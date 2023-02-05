YouTuber Felix Kjellberg (better known by his online alias PewDiePie) has broken the internet after announcing he is having his first child with wife Marzia.

Kjellberg - who was previously the most subscribed to individual on YouTube before MrBeast took the crown in November - married fellow content creator Marzia Bisognin in late 2019.

The pair moved from Brighton to Japan last year, where they live with their two dogs, Edgar and Momo.

In their latest life update, shared on Kjellberg’s 111 million subscriber-strong YouTube channel on Sunday, the influencer said: “I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is I’m going to be a dad.

“We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I’m just so thankful everything’s been going so well so far.

“I’m so excited. It’s kind of strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready, and so does Marzia.”

He added he feels “so lucky” to start a family “with the woman I love”, going on to say that he has “absolutely no doubt” that Marzia will be “an amazing mother”.

In her own version of the video over on Instagram - featuring images of the baby scans, the pair’s trip to a strawberry farm, and her baby bump - Marzia wrote: “Your dad and I can’t wait to meet you.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

The Kjellbergs have since been met with an outpouring of love across their social media channels, with British YouTuber Zoe “Zoella” Sugg writing on Instagram: “Ahhh guys this is so exciting! Congratulations.”

“Congrats,” added musician JJ “KSI” Olatunji, followed by three heart emojis.

On Twitter, one fan tweet with more than a thousand likes reads, in all caps: “Marzia is pregnant?! Congratulations Felix OMG I feel so happy as an old PewDiePie fan.”

Meanwhile on YouTube, Irish content creator Sean “Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin – a close friend of the pair – commented: “Happy for you guys! Excited for this part of your lives.”

The baby’s gender has not been revealed, but the couple have confirmed they are due in July.

