This Morning anchors Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have spoken out about accusations they skipped the line when they visited Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.
Some people got mad after seeing footage of the pair at the historic occasion - without having queued like everyone else.
On Tuesday, Willoughby explained: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.
"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no one filed passed the Queen."
Social media fury had reached such great heights that the This Morning team provided a statement via Instagram on Sunday (18 September), which stated that Schofield and Willoughby went to Westminster "in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."
But, this statement from the team didn't seem to help as one viewer launched a petition called: "Axe Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from TV," which has over 21,900 signatures at the time of writing.
Still, amid the uproar, others online have decided to poke fun at the situation with memes and reactions.
Below, we've rounded up 11 of the funniest ones.
Sorry for the pizza wait; Domino's got an order from Willoughby and Schofield
\u201cApologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we've just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning\u201d— Domino's Pizza UK (@Domino's Pizza UK) 1663673168
The UK wants the anchors to 'f*** off'
\u201cThe whole country right now \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\n\n#ThisMorning #HollyandPhil #HollyWilloughby #PhilipScofield\u201d— Arthur Morgan (@Arthur Morgan) 1663665825
Ryanair airline wants to put the anchors in the 'non-priority' section
We need a Little Britain-style apology
\u201cPhil & Holly\u2019s opening segment on #ThisMorning\u201d— Daniel Harper (@Daniel Harper) 1663664126
Ian Collins of TalkTV believes the UK can get ahead in a trade deal with the US if Willoughby and Schofield are sent
\u201c"If we are at the back of the queue for a trade deal with the US, let's just send in Phil and Holly."\n\n@iancollinsuk\u201d— TalkTV (@TalkTV) 1663683943
A Photoshop of the anchors skipping the queue and taking pictures with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in front of the Queen's casket circulated
\u201cExclusive photo of queue jumpers Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the Palace of Westminster.\u201d— \ud83d\udf0f Nosfeshartu \ud83d\udf0f (@\ud83d\udf0f Nosfeshartu \ud83d\udf0f) 1663505326
Schofield was edited to look like he was sitting on top of the late monarch's casket
\u201cWhoever did this one wins the internet #ThisMorning\u201d— Gregory Peck \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83d\udea3 (@Gregory Peck \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83d\udea3) 1663666610
Some imagined their reactions to facing other queue situations
\u201cPhil and Holly have just been told they will have to join the queue in the staff canteen for lunch\u201d— Jim T (@Jim T) 1663589387
A great topic for panel show Would I Lie To You?
\u201c\u2018I didn\u2019t queue jump\u2019\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1663679109
Is there a business opportunity in it?
\u201cDid they jump the queue? Were they just doing their job? Does anyone actually care? Let us know your thoughts... #thismorning #queue\u201d— Miles More HGV Drivers Club (@Miles More HGV Drivers Club) 1663683716
Someone wondered if the anchors skipping the queue was worse than calling themselves accredited journalists
\u201cDon\u2019t know what\u2019s worse, Holly and Phil jumping the queue, or them referring to themselves as \u2018accredited journalists\u2019 #ThisMorning\u201d— S (@S) 1663666046
