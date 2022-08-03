Everyone knows that there’s no love lost between Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker, and the two have been bickering over Twitter again about a tweet that Lineker deleted.

When England clinched victory over Germany on Sunday to win the Women’s European Championships, winning goalscorer Chloe Kelly’s celebration at scoring the extra-time decider saw her take her shirt off in jubilation.

At the time, in a since-deleted tweet, Lineker wrote a cheeky play on words, saying: “The Lionesses have only gone and done it, and Kelly is England’s heroine, bra none.”

Lineker later deleted the tweet and explained that people were missing the context and misunderstanding it.

It was a rare poorly judged tweet by the former footballer and his online rival Morgan made sure to bring it up, tweeting Lineker: “Oh dear, Jugs @GaryLineker - have you been making a t*t of yourself again?”

When Lineker replied, saying, “Not at all”, Morgan carried on the breast-themed puns as a way to “own” the footballing and broadcasting legend for doing the right thing,

Morgan wrote: “Admire your bra-vado. Don’t worry mate, just a storm in a D-Cup.”

The pair have a long history of mocking each other over Twitter, with Morgan referring to Lineker as “Jugs” and, Lineker calling Morgan “Tubs”.

Not long ago, Lineker was the one doing the mocking, as he poked fun at Morgan’s viewing figures for his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The feud continues...

