Playboy Bunny Holly Madison reveals she has been diagnosed with autism

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison has candidly opened up about her recent autism diagnosis.

During an appearance on the Talking to Deathpodcast, the 43-year-old said there were signs of her high executive functioning autism growing up, as she noted how she found it difficult to pick up on social cues.

In the past, she often made excuses for this as she believed it to be a result of moving from place to place.

"I thought, 'Well that was just a big social change,'" she told Payne Lindsey.

Madison went on to explain that she has only just learned to make eye contact, and it's not because she's not interested in the conversation, she's simply "not on the same social wavelength as other people."

In another part of the discussion, Madison said her mother always had suspicions about her having autism.

"The first thing she noticed was that I would zone out a lot as a kid and people would always ask her, ‘What is wrong with her? What is she doing?’ And my mom would just be like, ‘She’s thinking,'" she explained.















She went on to say how she had apologised to many people in the past after feeling like she snubbed them and often interrupted people mid-conversation.

"Well, you're doing fine right now," Lindsey told Madison, to which she thanked him.

When asked what advice she would give people, she said "everybody operates differently," and so, when interacting with others, you should have a little "patience" as "you don't know what they're dealing with or what their level of social function is."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.