Channel 4 will be showing a Prince Andrew musical to mark their 40th birthday on air – and people are baffled.

The hour-long show will transform the key events and controversies of Prince Andrew into a musical setting. Written by and starring Kieran Hodgson as the Prince, it will feature original music co-written by Freddie Tapner. Viewers will also see a reimagined version of the 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, said: "From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago.

"Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air. If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully."

People have since turned to Twitter, with one user joking that "it's not April Fools yet".





















The satirical musical will be a part of a roster of programmes including Afghan Porn Star, which explores the life of an Afghanistan pornstar, with millions of viewers on Pornnhub and legions of fans across OnlyFans, Instagram and Twitter. She is said to have escaped the Taliban and an arranged marriage, with an alleged murder plot by her father and uncle.



There will also be other programmes such as Frankie Boyle: Monarchy, The Return Of Friday Night Live,Too Large for Love,What is a Woman? andArt Trouble featuring Jimmy Carr.

