Rachel Bilson 'didn't orgasm from sex' till she was 38 – and fans have theories

Rachel Bilson has opened up about her most intimate experiences, revealing that it took a long time for a man to satisfy her in bed.

During a frank conversation for her Broad Ideas podcast, the OCstar, now 41, told listeners that she didn’t orgasm from sex until she was 38.

The topic was broached by Bilson’s guest on the show, comedian Whitney Cummings (no smutty jokes, please), who said she first orgasmed from sex after coming off birth control within the past few months. Cummings is 40.

The podcast host responded by sharing her own experience, saying she was 38 when she finally climaxed thanks to a male partner, adding: “Isn’t that crazy?”

In a brief aside, we’d like to point out that no, it’s not. Around 80 per cent of women aren’t able to orgasm from penetrative sex, so she’s lucky it happened at all, quite frankly.

Anyway, the very personal disclosure inevitably sent internet sleuths into a frenzy, as fans speculated on the identity of her champion lover.

Bilson has had a number of high-profile relationships, beginning with her OC co-star Adam Brody whom she dated between 2003 and 2006.

She was later engaged to Star Warsactor Hayden Christensen and the pair share an eight-year-old daughter called Briar. They split in 2017.

Those who have done the maths have worked out that Bilson started going out with comedian Bill Hader in late 2019 when she was – you guessed it – 38.

From top left: Bilson with Christensen, Hader and Brody during their respective relationships Getty Images





Here's what Twitter had to say about the insinuation:

















The couple called it quits after a year together, but it’s not the first time Hader, 44, has been thrust into the spotlight thanks to Broad Ideas.



Back in August, podcast guest Tommy Dorfman asked Bilson what she most missed about her relationship with the SNLicon.

“His big d**k,” Bilson laughed in response.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.