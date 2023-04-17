WWE wrestling legend Rey Mysterio has opened up about past rumours that he dated the actress Jennifer Anniston in the 1990s.

Mysterio is a three-time World Heavyweight Champion and has addressed the dating rumours which swirled back in 1997 after he said he was a “big fan” of the Friends star, adding that Aniston was also a “big fan of mine” in an interview with the National Enquirer.

The paper claims Mysterio said, “She’s been to four of my matches and we’ve become good friends”, adding: “She told me she loves my wrestling.”

He also allegedly said: “I always wear my mask — ALWAYS!! It’s a big tradition in Mexico, my native country.

“But I broke tradition when I met Jennifer. I actually let her see me without my mask backstage.

“I’ve never done that for any of my fans. She really got a kick out of it. We talked for some time and exchanged home phone numbers.”

Speaking as a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Mysterio jokingly replied to the question of how long he had been dating Aniston by saying: “About a week.”

In a discussion about the dating rumours in the 90s, Mysterio said, “They just threw it out there” before confirming that the story was nonsense.

It’s not the first time the former wrestler has addressed the rumour, either. In his 2009 book titled Behind the Mask, he revealed that he and his wife, whom he married in 1996, found the whole thing “funny”.

