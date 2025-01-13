A TV host who lost her home in the devastating Los Angeles fires believes a medium “predicted” it in a clip from months prior.

Talk show host Ricki Lake counts herself among one of the many celebrities to have lost their homes in the fires that are devastating parts of California, including the Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

In a post on Instagram, Lake shared her prayers for others caught up in “this ongoing nightmare” and suggested that her loss was predicted by the medium Tyler Henry months prior.

Lake shared a clip which came from an October 2024 episode of Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry on Netflix, during which she was a guest with her husband, Ross.

“If there was a loss of material objects from a fire and water, that’s the kind of weird distinction – it’s two separate things…,” Henry told the couple.

“So we’re going to end up finding that there’s a story where, like, there was a house fire or something along those lines. A fire risk.”

In the caption, Lake shared: “The great [Tyler Henry] called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024 Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire.”

She added: “I urge you to watch it.”

In the comments, fans and friends expressed their sadness that it appears Tyler was correct in his prediction, after Lake lost her home.

“He truly has a gift. I'm thinking of you and sending you love,” one person wrote.

Another said” “I thought of this immediately as he mentioned all the water too. Thinking of you xxx.”

Someone else commented: “This is incredible. We love his show and I’m sorry he was right.”

Others, though, appeared more sceptical of Henry’s apparent foresight.

“He probably anticipated it because it’s happened before hasnt it?!” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Tyler says a lot of things that never happen. This one just happened to be partly right. Even a broken clock…”

