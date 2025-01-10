Mel Gibson's house burned down in LA wildfires while he was on Joe Rogan's podcast

Mel Gibson revealed he lost his Malibu home in the LA wildfires — learning the news in the most unexpected way during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The actor shared the "devastating" news while talking to NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports.

Gibson had lived in the house for around 15 years, sharing: "Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional. You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders."

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked where he was when he found out the news, to which he revealed Austin, Texas.

"I was doing the Rogan podcast… And [I was] kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighbourhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there," he shared. "But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there. I went home and I said to myself, well, at least I haven’t got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore."

Getty Images

Fortunately, his wife and children had evacuated – and despite losing his sentimental belongings, his chickens survived the fires.

"I had a lot of personal things there that, you know, I can’t get back…All kinds of stuff, everything from photographs to files to, you know, you know, just personal things that I had from over the years, and clothing, you know, pretty cool stuff, you know, but you know that can all be replaced," the Mad Max actor added.

"These are only things. And the good, the good news is that, you know, those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really."

It comes after Joe Rogan recounted a chilling conversation he once had with a firefighter while filming Fear Factor.

"'One day, it's just gonna be the right wind and fire's gonna start in the right place and it's gonna burn through LA all the way to the ocean and there's not a f***ing thing we can do about it,'" the firefighter reportedly told him.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.